Rain moves in tonight with snow in the Black Hills Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rain will move in overnight and become heavy at times. Temperatures will fall into the 30s and 40s across the area. Expect winds to increase into the morning hours with gusts exceeding 40 mph.

Rain will be likely, heavy at times, Thursday for much of the area. Snow is likely for the Black Hills. Temperatures will start off in the 40s for some, but are expected to gradually fall into the afternoon and evening hours. Rain will taper off Thursday night with a few lingering showers on Friday.

Rain totals of 2″ or higher are expected across Rapid City and southwest South Dakota, along with areas closer to Sheridan and the Big Horns in Wyoming. Some spots could come close to 4″ of total moisture.

Winter Storm Warnings are in place for the central and northern Black Hills, where significant snowfall is expected for much of the hills. Some of the highest elevations could reach a foot of snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Wyoming Black Hills, where up to 5″ of snow will be possible.

Over toward the Big Horns, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Burgess Junction and Story, where 10″-18″ of snow is looking possible.

For Rapid City and the foothills up through Sturgis and Spearfish, rain is expected to be the primary form of precipitation. However, there is the potential for dynamic cooling to occur. What does that mean? When the precipitation is heavy enough, it will pull cooler air down to the surface, which will result in snow reaching the surface and accumulating. While the chances are low for that to occur, they are not zero. Something similar happened back in October 2021.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for southwest South Dakota, where gusts will reach 50 to 60 mph at times from Thursday morning through midday Friday. Wind in the Black Hills could gust up to 40 mph at times, which combined with the heavy, wet snow, could snap branches off trees and create damage or power outages.

Cooler temperatures hang around for the weekend, but it will be dry and partly cloudy. Warmer temperatures return next week with highs back in the 60s.

