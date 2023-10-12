Outstanding ambulance patient accounts could be written off

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - At Wednesday’s Rapid City Legal and Finance Committee meeting, an item was brought up to write off uncollectible ambulance patient accounts.

The EMS department is in the process of updating their billing system, changing it from paper to online.

This is intended to make it easier for people to pay their bills.

However, in the process, accounts have been found dating back to 2010 that have not been paid, with those unpaid accounts totaling around $575,000.

”We have exhausted all avenues of being able to collect these funds. Most of these people are deceased, and they do not have an estate, they don’t have any family members, and that’s where most of these do come from,” said Brent Long, EMS operations division chief for the RCFD.

He wants to remind the public that regardless of insurance or means of payment, emergency medical services will be there to help.

The motion was approved and will now move to Monday’s city council meeting.

