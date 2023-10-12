A mental health organization helps people become public speakers

The National Alliance on Mental Illness connects people affected by mental illness. Rapid City's focus for the event was Great Faces of Mental Health -Moving Mountains for Wellness.
By Kristin Kite
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The National Alliance on Mental Illness connects people affected by mental illness.

For some like Jerry Hiebert, who has attended since 2014, a conference like this is the first step to getting help.

“I didn’t realize at the time, through my whole trials, what help was out there,” Hiebert said. “What I was even going through, pretty much just a little bit of, run the gamut of you know a whole bunch of things I didn’t know and things I could have done.”

Hiebert said he was encouraged by the NAMI message, “you are not alone.”

Hiebert met another presenter, Jennifer Miklos nearly a decade ago, and both have attended regularly.

“My goal all this time was to get to the point where I can help somebody, I can save somebody’s life,” Miklos said.

Miklos said she couldn’t have become a public speaker without the support she found through NAMI and other mental health resources.

“I will never forget those who have helped me to be where I am today,” Miklos said.

You or someone you know can call, or text the South Dakota statewide suicide and crisis lifeline at 9-8-8.

