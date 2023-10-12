KOTA Cares: Shift Garage works to make car ownership more affordable

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to the United States Census Bureau, nearly 92% of households have at least one car available but not that means everyone has the privilege of owning a car.

For millions of Americans cars are a necessity to get to work, transport children, and even buy food, but owning a car is expensive.

This week’s KOTA Cares, Shift Garage is working to make things more affordable.

According to AAA, routine car maintenance can cost a person $800 a year and unexpected repairs can add even more.

Shift Garage in Rapid City gives free estimates and will repair your car just for the cost of parts, no charge for labor, and parts are significantly discounted.

This means repairs are remarkably cheaper for their customers, who often have low or fixed incomes.

“Parts are so expensive, especially with COVID everything just became way more expensive. And then labor rates is just going higher and higher to where now a typical labor rate I think in South Dakota, a typical labor rate is $143 an hour. So, any sort of job that takes any sort of amount of time is going to cost a lot of money,” said Chris Erickson, director for Shift Garage in Rapid City.

Mechanic Bill Molnar added, “We do the most common repairs that you will see like steering suspension and breaks and some limited work on engines.”

In addition to the repairs, the nonprofit offers financial education and vehicle maintenance courses to help people learn budgeting skills and teach them how to fix a repair before it becomes too costly.

“We work with a lot of single moms. So, if we can help her become more educated on her vehicle, she’s going to be able to do that, become more independent. She’s also going to pass that on to her kids, that’s the hope. And then the next generation is in a much better spot so, it kind of breaks that cycle and so to us the education is the most important part,” said Erickson on why education is a key component for the nonprofit.

Shift Garage repairs more than 250 cars every year for people in need. The nonprofit also sells donated vehicles at a lower cost to those in need of transportation, with customers only paying for repairs needed on the vehicle.

All potential customers must fill out an online application that is reviewed by a board for eligibility.

Shift Garage is looking for volunteers to join their team, no master mechanic experience is required.

To donate to this week’s KOTA Care, click here.

