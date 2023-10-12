The Black Hills Community Health Center is now called Complete Health

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Community Health Center of the Black Hills has a new name that the staff says more accurately reflects the services they provide.

The building sitting at 350 Pine St. will now be known as Complete Health. This change was made for patients to better understand just what the clinic has to offer.

Some examples of their services are typical health examinations as well as dentistry and a pharmacy.

Tim Trithart is the CEO of Complete Health; he says what makes the clinic unique is the staff truly cares about patients’ wellbeing.

“We had a little kid who left their teddy bear here and I literally had staff that were going through the garbage to look for it to see if they could find it because we realized how important that teddy bear was to this particular patient so that’s the kinda things we do here, we go much further,” said Trithart.

If you’re looking to use this clinic, the building signs have already changed, and Complete Health is operating under their new name.

