35-year-old Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary continues founder’s legacy preserving dream and protecting horses

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A non-profit horse sanctuary in the Southern Black Hills was started 35 years ago to ensure that horses would have a safe place to live.

Dayton O. Hyde, the orginial founder, wanted the Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary to be a place where horses could roam free without the worry of something bad happening to them.

“I have to admit it was just a dream then because nobody knew whether it was going to work or not, but it’s worked beautifully, and we’re still here after 30 years,” said Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary founder Dayton O. Hyde in June 2017.

In 2018, he passed away, leaving behind a legacy of work he put into the Wild Horse Sanctuary.

“He passed away in December of 2018, right before COVID started at the end of 2019. The mission is still the same: he wanted to save the horses, save the land, and preserve the culture of the area,” explained Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary president and executive director Susan Watt.

Keeping his legacy alive are the seven full-time employees who oversee the horses, making sure they continue to roam as freely as when Hyde was still alive.

“The same as any animal dogs and cats in shelters, they need homes, and this luckily gets to be their homes,” said Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary ranch hand Londin Harwood.

“Just to be free and run wherever they want to run,” added Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary ranch hand Zoey Olson.

“The closer we’re getting, the more we’re shrinking up their habitat, making it harder for them to find places to roam. They need to have water, food, and a protective area,” said Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary ranch hand Chris Williams.

The sanctuary not only ensures a safe area for the horses but also cares for the surrounding fauna.

“Because not only are we saving the horses, we’re saving all the indigenous plants, animals, and wildlife that live here in South Dakota,” explained Watt.

That goal is one of the many messages Dayton O. Hyde had when he started the sanctuary, and it is what the employees are trying to continue.

“He didn’t feel that mankind had dominion over the earth but rather as caretakers over fellow travelers; in other words, we’re supposed to take care of everything on this earth—the land, the animals, the people,” said Watt.

