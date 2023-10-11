Wholesale inflation in US rises 2.2% in September, biggest year-over-year gain since April

File - Carrot fields are irrigated, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in New Cuyama, Calif. On...
File - Carrot fields are irrigated, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in New Cuyama, Calif. On Wednesday, the Labor Department releases producer prices data for September.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
By The Associated Press and PAUL WISEMAN
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. wholesale prices rose last month at the fastest pace since April, suggesting that inflationary pressures remain despite a year and a half of higher interest rates.

The Labor Department reported Wednesday that its producer price index — which measures inflation before it hits consumers — climbed 2.2% from a year earlier. That was up from a 2% uptick in August.

On a month-to-month basis, producer prices rose 0.5% from August to September, down from 0.7% from July to August.

Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core inflation rose 2.7% in September from a year earlier and 0.3% from August. The Federal Reserve and many outside economists pay particular attention to core prices as a good signal of where inflation might be headed.

Wholesale prices have been rising more slowly than consumer prices, raising hopes that inflation may continue to ease as producer costs make their way to the consumer. Wednesday’s numbers show that wholesale inflation, driven by an uptick in the price of goods, came in higher last month than economists had expected.

Last year, inflation reached highs not seen in four decades, prompting the Fed to raise interest rates aggressively. The central bank has boosted its benchmark rate 11 times since March 2022. Those higher borrowing costs have helped cool inflation and slow a still-solid job market.

There are growing expectations that the Fed may decide to leave interest rates alone for the rest of the year. On Monday, two Fed officials suggested that the central bank may leave its key rate unchanged at its next meeting in three weeks, helping touch off a rally in bonds and stocks.

In the meantime, the economy has remained sturdier than expected. Optimism is rising that the Fed may pull off a ‘’soft landing’' — raising rates just enough to tame inflation without tipping the economy into a deep recession.

On Thursday, the Labor Department will issue its closely watched consumer price index for September. Last month, the department reported that compared with 12 months earlier, core consumer prices in August rose at the smallest pace in nearly two years.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sturgis Ambulance Service
Sturgis ambulance services take a stand against new VA rule
South Dakota U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson speaks to a crowd of supporters in Sioux Falls after...
Dusty Johnson went from South Dakota Republican boy wonder to the U.S. House. Is he tough enough to be the next governor?
Two adults now charged in Mitchell baseball team rape case
Rapid City man named as deceased in Spearfish crash
Trina, Carly, and Allie Bearhead, an award-winning sister trio perform on Good Morning KOTA...
Award-winning ‘Bearhead Sisters’ perform in Rapid City

Latest News

An apartment building is being built in Box Elder.
City of Box Elder comprehensive plan draws concerns
A mother speaks out after a kindergarten teacher was allegedly caught slipping melatonin...
Mother says teacher gave 5-year-old student melatonin
Donations are needed for striking UAW workers as contract talks remain active. (Source:...
Donations keep UAW strikers going
Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed building after Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis,...
Israeli strikes demolish entire Gaza neighborhoods as only power plant in territory runs out of fuel