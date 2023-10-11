Vitalant needs blood donations as supply shrinks

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Right now Vitalant needs blood. The blood bank strives to have four days of blood in stock, currently, the stock is only filled for 1 1/2 to 2 days.

Tori Robbins with Vitalant emphasizes that blood isn’t only used during an emergency. Cancer patients routinely need blood transfusions. Robbins says more than 25% of the blood supply goes to help cancer patients.

This October Vitalant will give away 5 $3,000 prepaid gift cards. All you have to do is make an appointment using the Vitalant app.

For more information check out the interview with Robbins from Good Morning KOTA Territory.

