South Dakota outperforms nation on ACT

South Dakota’s ACT test-takers are interested in pursuing education within their state.
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - The ACT has released its 2023 test results. South Dakota’s students scored an average composite score of 21.1, which is higher than the national average and the best among neighboring states. Almost 60 percent of the state’s 2023 graduates took the ACT.

Joseph Graves, the Secretary of Education, praised South Dakota’s ACT scores, stating that it shows that students are considering education beyond high school, which is crucial in a knowledge-based economy. He credits the better performance of South Dakota’s high school students to the fact that schools remained open during the pandemic, and students and teachers persevered through a challenging time.

Compared to other Midwestern states and the national average, 59 percent of South Dakota’s 2023 graduates scored a 20 or above on the ACT. South Dakota’s public universities require an 18 for general acceptance into their institutions. The ACT composite score includes sub-scores in English, math, reading, and science.

Average Composite ACT Scores – South Dakota vs. National
