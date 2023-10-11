RCAS consider boosting funding with mandatory senior class schedule

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A possible plan is in the works for Rapid City Area Schools to receive more funding by helping district seniors be more prepared for their future.

The plan comes after the superintendent, along with district staff, realized the district was losing funding for about 117 students based on seniors who don’t take a full schedule of five classes or more.

The plan would require senior students of the district to take a full schedule for the first semester of their senior year.

“If seniors are required to take five classes in the future, it would result in about $1.1 million extra dollars for the district, and so as we look at the funding crisis, we need to look at capitalizing ways to get funds, and one way that’s very easy to do that is to move forward and ask seniors to take five classes in the fall,” explained Rapid City Area Schools superintendent Nicole Swigart.

Along with the district receiving more funding, the full class schedule would allow students to be better prepared if they are college-bound.

This plan is still in the works and still needs to be presented to the district school board in full for their approval.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.