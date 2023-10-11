Mother says teacher gave 5-year-old student melatonin

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) - A kindergarten teacher in Texas has resigned after the school district said she was caught slipping melatonin gummies to students in a special education class.

A mother, who said her 5-year-old boy was one of those students, is speaking out.

The mother, who did not provide her name, said it is distressing because he’s non-verbal, so he can’t communicate if something’s happening at school.

Now, she’s afraid to send her son to school.

“They found it was melatonin gummies. I don’t know the strength. They did find the bottle in the classroom from what I understand,” she said. “We just noticed at least on three occasions when he came home, he was completely lethargic, he was stumbling to get off the bus.”

Her son, Wylder, is in a special education class at Pine Forest Elementary.

She said his teacher had called her before.

“She had called me a few times asking what do you do at home, what do you suggest at home to get him to calm down. He’s very active and we sometimes have a hard time getting him to focus back on the task at hand,” she said.

The mother said Wylder’s teacher never mentioned giving him melatonin.

“The only thing now that I think about it is she had asked, besides favorite snacks, does he like gummies, does he take gummy vitamins?”

It is possible for children to overdose on melatonin.

According to a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, from 2012 to 2021, Poison Control received more than 260,000 reports of children ingesting melatonin. About 4,000 kids were hospitalized during that period, five were placed on ventilators and two of those children died.

“Your brain naturally produces this, but we don’t, I don’t know what dosage it was,” Wylder’s mother said.

The school district, Humble ISD, sent a statement that said in part, “the district took immediate action to launch an investigation. Our investigation found that the teacher did give out melatonin, acting on her own” and without obtaining parent permission.

A spokesperson also said the district is appalled and the teacher’s actions were unacceptable.

The teacher, who has not been named since she was not charged, was allowed to resign and no longer works for the district.

But Wylder’s mother worries she might just apply to a different district.

“It’s a breach of trust. We don’t want this happening to somebody else,” she said. “It was melatonin this time, but what if it was something else?”

When asked why the teacher was not fired, a district spokesperson said accepting a resignation is more efficient.

The district said firing a teacher, under state law, can be a more drawn-out process because there are multiple steps that must happen to end a teacher’s contract.

The district said it’s conducting an investigation and has reported the incident to the State Board of Educator Certification.

Copyright 2023 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.