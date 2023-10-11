Firefighters work around major renovations to downtown Rapid City station

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Juliana Alford
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the past eight months, Fire Station 1 located in downtown Rapid City on Main Street has been undergoing a facelift.

First responders are still working out of the station during the remodeling and expansion project.

The work includes integrating the fire marshal’s office into the main building downtown.

Fire Chief Jason Culberson says they have needed these updates for a long time.

“We need updated restroom facilities, we needed ADA compliance, and we were just simply out of space for the amount of work that we’re doing. We have some of our administrative operations that are being done in different locations, and this way everything will be able to come back into one spot,” said Culberson.

The completion of construction should be finished in May of 2025. However, expansions outside are expected to be finished in October of next year.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sturgis Ambulance Service
Sturgis ambulance services take a stand against new VA rule
Rapid City man named as deceased in Spearfish crash
South Dakota U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson speaks to a crowd of supporters in Sioux Falls after...
Dusty Johnson went from South Dakota Republican boy wonder to the U.S. House. Is he tough enough to be the next governor?
This building that housed Family Thrift and Albertsons Grocery Store will soon sport a new name.
Vacant Rapid City building will soon see use
Trina, Carly, and Allie Bearhead, an award-winning sister trio perform on Good Morning KOTA...
Award-winning ‘Bearhead Sisters’ perform in Rapid City

Latest News

Less daylight means more concern about pedestrian safety on roads.
Pedestrian safety urgent as daylight hours dwindle
Hamas fired rockets into Israel with some of them managing to get through the Iron Dome defense...
South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson reacts to Hamas attack on Israel
Oct. 10 is International Mental Health Day.
The importance of staying in good mental health
Airmen will now be able to travel between downtown Rapid City and Ellsworth Air Force Base...
Free shuttle service launched to cut DUIs among Ellsworth airmen