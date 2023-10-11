Cooking with Eric - Steak Tip Breakfast Hash

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 11, 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s like having your favorite diner breakfast at home! Simple and delicious and full of flavor!

First, in a bowl combine 1 1/2 teaspoons salt with 1/2 teaspoon each of garlic powder, paprika and oregano. Add 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Also add up to 1/4 teaspoon cayenne for a little heat.

Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Toss 1 pound of stew meat with the spice mixture then add to the hot pan. Cook for 4 to 6 minutes, or until the meat gets a nice even brown color. Then remove the meat and set aside.

In the same skillet, sauté a peeled and diced russet potato (you can also use frozen hash browns to save time), and 1 green and 1 red belle pepper, chopped. Also add a half a yellow onion, chopped. Cook until potatoes are tender and have a nice even brown color.

Return meat to skillet and cook 2 to 3 minutes to combine the flavors. Top with fried eggs, cooked as you wish.

