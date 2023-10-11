Canyon Lake Elementary closure prompts RCAS to redraw school boundaries

By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With Canyon Lake Elementary School’s closure in May 2024, Rapid City Area Schools has to redraw boundaries to accommodate those students.

As of Tuesday night, a plan for Meadowbrook and Knollwood to absorb the majority of the Canyon Lake students appears to be what is going to happen, but these two schools won’t be the only ones affected; three other schools will also take in students from Canyon Lake: Pinedale, South Canyon, and General Beadle.

PinedaleSouth CanyonGeneral BeadleKnollwoodMeadowbrook
P10001
K133239
12342317
23952818
36411612
41612314
56533113
Total20301714484

These changes are not finalized and will continue to be worked on until the spring of 2024.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sturgis Ambulance Service
Sturgis ambulance services take a stand against new VA rule
South Dakota U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson speaks to a crowd of supporters in Sioux Falls after...
Dusty Johnson went from South Dakota Republican boy wonder to the U.S. House. Is he tough enough to be the next governor?
Two adults now charged in Mitchell baseball team rape case
Rapid City man named as deceased in Spearfish crash
Trina, Carly, and Allie Bearhead, an award-winning sister trio perform on Good Morning KOTA...
Award-winning ‘Bearhead Sisters’ perform in Rapid City

Latest News

RCAS plans for more funding.
RCAS consider boosting funding with mandatory senior class schedule
An apartment building is being built in Box Elder.
City of Box Elder comprehensive plan draws concerns
People attend the Tech Leadership Conference at Box Elder Events Center.
Technology leaders think outside the box
People attend the Tech Leadership Conference at Box Elder Events Center.
Technology leaders think outside of the box
An apartment building is being built in Box Elder.
City of Box Elder comprehensive plan draws concerns