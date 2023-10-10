Winter Storm Watch: Tracking the potential for heavy, wet snow at higher elevations

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clouds will increase overnight as low temperatures fall into the 40s for many. Wednesday will have mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 60s for many. There will be showers and thunderstorms developing through the afternoon and evening hours.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected Wednesday night into Thursday and Thursday evening. Rain will chance to snow in the higher elevations of the Black Hills and the surrounding northern and eastern foothills. Accumulating snow will be likely in these spots.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the Black Hills and the foothills from Spearfish through Sturgis and into Rapid City. The highest accumulations will be for those above 4,500 feet in elevation. Impactful accumulations are looking more possible for those above 3,500 feet in elevation. This will make the forecast for Rapid City tricky because the elevation in town is less than 3,400 feet, but due to elevation differences, some spots along Skyline Drive, M Hill and on Mount Rushmore Road south of town will likely see heavier snowfall, resulting in higher snow totals.

Rain will chance over to snow in the Black Hills around late morning to early afternoon. The foothills could see rain switch to snow later Thursday afternoon and evening. Wind gusts will range from 40 to 50 mph in many spots. Gusty winds, along with the heavy, wet snow, there could be some tree damage in spots.

Total moisture could range from 1″-2″ for most locations along or south of I-90. The closer you live to the Nebraska state line, the more likely precipitation totals could reach 2″ or higher. If you live north of I-90, rainfall totals will likely be an inch or less.

Temperatures will return to the 40s and 50s over the weekend with highs likely climbing into the 60s next week.

