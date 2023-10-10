What would you do if you are the lucky Powerball winner?

The 1.4-billion-dollar Powerball jackpot increased to 1.55-billion-dollars.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 1.4-billion-dollar Powerball jackpot increased to 1.55-billion-dollars.

Although there is a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the Powerball, we talked with a few people about what they would do if they took home the big prize.

“I would buy a better house, her a bunch of toys, and my wife a better wedding ring,” said lottery hopeful.

“Well, my first reaction would be I’d be really excited. I would probably try and save most of the money, you know I’m a big money hustler. I like saving money and just putting it towards good stuff, I could get an apartment soon,” said lottery hopeful.

“If I won the Powerball I would first help my family and then I would second help my friends. I would use the rest for good use, and help my aunt get her own place,” said lottery hopeful.

“I would take a trip around the world, me and my wife, both. I would get a wheelchair and let somebody roll us, so that’s what I would do with it,” said lottery hopeful.

Mondays game is the fourth largest jackpots in U.S. lottery.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This building that housed Family Thrift and Albertsons Grocery Store will soon sport a new name.
Vacant Rapid City building will soon see use
Sturgis Ambulance Service
Sturgis ambulance services take a stand against new VA rule
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year
Main Street Square is celebrating Native American Day
The annular, or "ring of fire," solar eclipse will be visible on Oct. 14.
You’ll have to wait a long time to see the next annular eclipse after Oct. 14

Latest News

NDN Collective celebrates Native American Day/Indigenous Peoples Day in downtown Rapid City.
Indigenous people remember the reason they celebrate Native American Day
Wall Meats Processing at Belle Fouche school district
Belle Fourche students receive a meaty donation
Walkers at Monday's event held signs that displayed lost student's names and time of death.
Remembering the Children aims to ensure these names are never forgotten
Tuesday
Snow potential for the Black Hills region later this week