Veterans charity gala supports warriors through PTSD and traumatic brain injuries

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Members of the community will be looking to raise awareness and help thousands of our servicemen transition back to their lives through the 10th annual Sgt. Colton Levi Derr “Gallantly Forward Gala” on Saturday, 21 October 2023, at The Monument in Rapid City.

Jerry and Haley Derr, father and younger brother to Colton Derr says, “We welcome all the community members and veterans alike to raise awareness about PTSD and military suicide.” Jerry says that a lot of veterans return back with mental health problems and never talk about it like his son, Colton who battled the hidden enemy of PTSD and fell to suicide on April 28, 2012. During his deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, Colton completed over 500 combat missions. His military leadership nicknamed him ‘Delta Derr’ because they had never seen a tougher soldier. Sentiments shared by his soldiers recognized him as a leader, mentor, and brother to all. Though he battled PTSD during his final deployment, Colton kept the struggle to himself and appeared dauntless to his brothers.

Derr says even though this year’s gala will feature a social hour, dinner, program, silent/live auctions, and engaging music by the Starfellows (2 Brothers -1 Piano), he is especially proud to have hosted former U.S. Army Sergeant Corey Culy. Derr says Culy will courageously share his journey of war the difficulties encountered upon returning home, and his relentless battle with PTSD. Doors open at 5:00 p.m., with event ceremonies kicking off at 5:45 p.m. Tickets are $35 and must be purchased in advance. If you can’t attend, we ask that you consider sponsoring a veteran in your absence or donate an item for the silent/live auctions.

Derr started the foundation as a way to raise awareness about the effects of PTSD and Traumatic Brain Injuries that many of our soldiers suffer in silence. Derr says, “The SCLDF is steadfast in our three-fold mission: Veteran Advocacy, Assistance, and Public Awareness of the battles our heroes face when they come home. Remember, the battle does not end when the war ends. Please join the fight and support our warriors.”

