Training camp is underway for the Rapid City Rush

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Rush opened training camp on Monday, marking 11 days until the regular season begins.

The team hadn’t been on the ice together for several months, and training camp allowed players to get their feet back underneath them. Head coach Scott Burt began to install his system, which for returning players was a refresher, and for rookies, it was something new. The team will continue training camp for the rest of the week, and each day they’ll install more and more.

”We’ll get into our system play as we get going,” Burt said. “Today (Monday) we started again with tracking...zone coverage and getting ready for that. As the week gets going every day has a new theme. They’re going to continue to learn my systems, some things we have changed throughout the summer...some guys it’s going to be new...some guys it could be repetitious...over and over. But we want to be detailed, want to be dialed going into that first weekend and we’ll be ready.”

If you want to see the Rush before their season begins on Oct. 20, the team is hosting an intrasquad scrimmage at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13. The event is free to the public.

