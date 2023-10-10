Starr Chief Eagle: traditional Lakota Hoop Dance extraordinaire

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Starr Chief Eagle is an enrolled member of the Sicangu Lakota Sioux Tribe. She is an American Indian culture interpreter and an incredible hoop dancer. Chief Eagle specializes in traditional Lakota Hoop Dancing, a skill she learned from her father.

Chief Eagle’s dad is responsible for bringing hoop dancing back to South Dakota because it had disappeared.

Starr Chief Eagle, a traditional Lakota Hoop Dancer

Chief Eagle believes hoop dancing helps break barriers between cultures. “I feel like sometimes it can be a touchy subject when it comes to native versus non-native. What’s appropriate to say or what’s appropriate to ask? I feel like it’s fun and can bring us together,” says Chief Eagle.

Chief Eagle travels to schools and museums to share Lakota Hoop Dancing. The hoop dance extraordinaire teaches others interested in carrying on the traditional skill.

