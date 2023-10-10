The significance of Native American Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Native American day also known as Indigenous Peoples Day, is celebrated alongside Columbus Day.

According to CrazyHorseMemorial.org South Dakota was the first state to celebrate Native Americans’ Day.

We talked with a few people about why we celebrate and the importance of it.

“Well, my main thing is to decolonize myself. I’m in my 70s now and I’ve been colonized, totally colonized, and I want to personally decolonize. Hopefully we can help decolonize generations behind us,” said Joseph Catches, artist.

“God created this World and put us here first, us Native Americans. Were the first people here in America and I wish everybody would understand that. We are accepting of everyone that comes to this land, and hopefully they’ll take good care of it as well as we care for it,” said Sarah LittleCloud.

“We want to teach the non- native people today that we are humans as they are, we need to be recognized to them. That we need to be equally recognized throughout the reserve of our people,” said Tyrone Big Crow.

“I’m proud to be who I am, who I was born to be. My grandparents taught me the language, the culture, the spirituality of our Lakota ways, and I’m glad we could still practice that and still could do that in our everyday life,” said Bernadine Red Bear.

Although Indigenous Peoples’ Day is not a federal holiday, 17 states honor and celebrate Native Americans and their heritage.

