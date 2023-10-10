Crazy Horse Memorial’s Native American Day Celebration

The memorial plans plenty of educational and entertaining events.
By Adrian Carbajal
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More than thirty years ago, South Dakota became the first state to observe Native American Day which is aimed at celebrating and educating people about Native culture. This year was the thirty-third anniversary of this milestone, and our Adrian Carbajal was at Crazy Horse Memorial for the celebrations.

Crazy Horse Memorial hosted its annual Native American Day celebration featuring guest speakers and special performances. Organizers stressed the importance of celebrating this day annually.

“Native Americans Day is really a central point in the year that we can bring these people in to teach about their culture and why their culture is significant to them and why everybody should be good stewards of that,” said Crazy Horse cultural programs manager Travis Dewes.

A dance performance by Starr Chief Eagle kicked off the celebration. She used hula hoops to portray significant animals. Arts and crafts allowed kids to draw, make corn-husk dolls and create their own dream catchers with beads. In addition, a special performance by Alaskan group Pamyua (bum-yo-ah) encapsulated the importance of this day.

“We showcase and celebrate our way of dancing, it’s our way of prayer really,” said Pamyua performer, Phillip Blanchett. “And to share that here in this sacred space it’s inspiring. "

“I’m proud to be able to share our stories,” said Qacung Blanchett. “Share our cultures, our language our ceremonies. So, this is one of those days where you can just take a pause and say thank you.”

Thirty-three years later and celebrations continue. If you would like to see Pamyua perform live, your next chance is Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Custer High School theatre.

