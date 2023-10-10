Combine operator killed in collision with train, officials say

The man killed in a crash between a combine harvester and train near Firth on Monday has been identified. (SOURCE: KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
FIRTH, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - Nebraska officials said a man was killed in a crash involving a combine harvester and a train on Monday.

The Nebraska State Patrol said the operator of the combine, 65-year-old Benjamin Scholting, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash took place at 110th and Apple Roads at noon in Firth.

The Nebraska State Patrol said the eastbound combine passed in front of the southbound train when the collision took place.

A tow truck arrived at about 3:30 p.m. to begin working to remove the combine from the train tracks.

Officials said multiple roads near the crash site were closed during the cleanup and investigation.

