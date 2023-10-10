Blending Laotian and Lakota culinary cultures

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The blending of two worlds in the culinary industry is not unheard of, from Chinese-Latino to Indian-Portuguese. There is never an end to the number of food combinations one can make.

These different combinations are what Oyul fusion is all about incorporating the cultures and food of two very distinct cultures, Laotian and Lakota. Two sisters came up with this fusion by incorporating both of their cultures into their dishes, especially with the rise in popularity of both kinds of food.

“There’s a big Lao food movement that Lao food is not as well known as Thai food or Vietnamese food. There’s a big indigenous food movement coming along, so because that’s both of our cultures—we’re both half Lao and half Lakota—we are just bringing both of them together,” said Oyul Fusion chef and co-owner Kahomy Weston.

“Long experience cooking traditional Lao dishes and Lakota dishes, so they can expect to see the fusion of spices in Lakota cuisine and Lakota ingredients in Lao cuisine, stuff like that,” explained Oyul Fusion chef and co-owner Mali Souksavath.

While Oyul Fusion currently doesn’t have a brick-and-mortar building for people to walk in and eat, this will change in the next month or two. The sisters are working to open a restaurant in Rapid City.

In the meantime, if you are interested in learning more about the sister’s business, you can head to their Facebook page, or if you are interested in having them cater for an event, you can contact them at (605) 391-2601 or their email at oyulfusion@gmail.com.

