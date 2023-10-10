Black Hills Works helps people with disabilities find a job

Shelby Schwindt with Black Hills Works explains work is a vital part of inclusion for people with disabilities.
By Keith Grant
Published: Oct. 10, 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills Works connects the people they support with jobs that match their skills. Earning a paycheck is one step for people with a disability to gain independence.

A job is admired by many people Black Hills Works supports, but nationally only 19% of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities earn a paycheck. A job is an important piece of inclusion for people with disabilities. “A lot of people don’t really understand what it means to employ someone with disabilities,” says Shelby Schwindt, employment support coordinator at Black Hills Works.

For more information on Black Hills Works’ observance of National Disability Employment Awareness Month check out the interview above.

