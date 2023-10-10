Black Hills National Forest continues prescribed burn

(KSFY)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUSTER, S.D. (KOTA) - The Hell Canyon Ranger District, in the Black Hills National Forest, will conduct the Anti-horse prescribed fire project from October 9-11, 2023, to reduce hazardous fuels on National Forest System lands.

Avoid the area during this period. Smoke will be visible for several miles, and it may affect visibility along Highway 16 west of Custer.

Prescribed fire is a crucial strategy for reducing surface fuel loading, protecting private property, encouraging new forage growth, and maintaining various plant and animal species that depend on periodic fire. Before ignition, prescribed fire specialists evaluate current and predicted environmental conditions against the 21 different elements of the burn plans’ criteria.

Download the KOTA First Alert Weather App today.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sturgis Ambulance Service
Sturgis ambulance services take a stand against new VA rule
Rapid City man named as deceased in Spearfish crash
South Dakota U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson speaks to a crowd of supporters in Sioux Falls after...
Dusty Johnson went from South Dakota Republican boy wonder to the U.S. House. Is he tough enough to be the next governor?
This building that housed Family Thrift and Albertsons Grocery Store will soon sport a new name.
Vacant Rapid City building will soon see use
Snow potential for the Black Hills region later this week

Latest News

911 dispatch wait times: help delayed due to staffing shortages
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
Missing and murdered indigenous women are remembered on Native American Day.
Missing and murdered indigenous women are remembered on Native American Day
Two sister are working together to show the world a unique flavor combination of cultures.
Blending Laotian and Lakota culinary cultures