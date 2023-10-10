911 dispatch wait times: help delayed due to staffing shortages

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 911 dispatcher is where every emergency response begins. In an emergency, the amount of time it takes for help to reach you can be the difference between life and death.

The growing dispatcher shortage could cause issues in rural areas like South Dakota.

The average wait time someone may experience to reach a 911 dispatcher is around three minutes. As a growing dispatcher staffing shortage continues, those wait times have gone up to almost 20 minutes around the country.

In South Dakota, despite staffing shortages, there has been work done to combat the disparities.

“So obviously staffing has an effect on your ability to answer and process calls. When we’re shorter staffed we sharpen our pencils and do a better job of allocating our resources within the center. Shift our resources to peak call times and maybe utilize staff that doesn’t normally answer 911 calls in the center at peak times to help keep those call times down,” says Kevin Carley, the director of the Pennington County and Rapid City 911 center.

Due to the unpredictable nature of the roads, reaching people in more rural areas can be difficult for emergency responders.

With staffing shortages, the amount of time it will take for help to reach you varies depending on the nature of your call and how far away you live.

In Pennington County, while there is no wait time to reach a 911 dispatcher, on average it will take around 13 minutes for help to arrive.

“Factors that play into response times for us is basically the size of Pennington County, were nearly 28 hundred square miles, we have a population in the county of around 110,000, which that has grown. We have mountainous terrain. The Hill City area all the way to the Wyoming Border and then 14 miles past Wall out in the Badlands area so we have a vast range of terrain and traffic conditions that we have to navigate through,” says David Switzer, a Lieutenant with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

As dispatch centers are the country are facing staffing shortages, they are looking to technology as another means of processing calls.

“Down the road, we’re going to see things like AI used to answer business calls and help direct those business calls to the right place. Here in Pennington County, we’re testing remote call answering here, where we can have someone work remotely and answer business calls with a laptop and a headset,” Carley concludes.

They hope to start implementing these solutions within the next 60 days.

