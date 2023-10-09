Sunny, beautiful weather on this Native American Day.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see lots of sunshine today and Tuesday as high pressure dominates our weather pattern. Highs will be above normal - upper 60s in western South Dakota with 70s in Wyoming.

A major change in the weather is on tap later this week as a strong storm system moves in from the west. Showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible Wednesday, with gusty winds and showers likely Thursday and Friday. This system will be cold enough for some snow in the higher elevations of the Black Hills, and the Big Horns in Wyoming. Of course this all depends on the exact track of the storm, which could change day to day, so make sure you check back with us for the latest updates on this storm.

Next weekend looks day and cool with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

