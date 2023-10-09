South Dakota Mines soccer sweeps Adams State

Hardrockers score three second half goals in win
The 530 Sunday KOTA Territory News
By Andrew Lind
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Coming into Sunday, South Dakota Mines soccer had just won two games on the year, but added a third with a 3-1 victory over Adams State.

The Hardrockers defeated the Grizzlies 2-1, two weeks ago in Alamosa, Colorado. Mateo Clagg, Garrett Cole and Bergen Loveless all doing the damage for Mines on Sunday. The team will be back on the pitch at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 at MSU Denver.

