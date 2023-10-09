Snow potential for the Black Hills region later this week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies are clear tonight with lows ranging from the upper 30s on the South Dakota plains to the 40s for everyone else. Tuesday will be another gorgeous day with highs climbing into the 60s and 70s. Sheridan will be the warmest spot with a high closer to 80°!

Clouds will move in late Tuesday and into Tuesday night, bringing showers and a few storms to the area on Wednesday. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s on Wednesday before cooler air and plenty of moisture move in later in the week.

Showers will be moderate to heavy Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Some spots could end up with more than an inch of liquid precipitation by the end of the week. During the day Thursday, rain will likely changeover to snow for the higher elevations of the Black Hills, ~5,000′ or higher.

The snow layer will continue to drop Thursday evening and overnight to about 3,500′ in elevation. Rain and snow showers will continue into Friday morning, before the storm system pulls away and puts an end to the moisture.

A lot of uncertainty with this storm system remains. Some models bring the moisture into much of western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming, while other models keep the heaviest moisture closer to the South Dakota/Nebraska state line. Sometime Tuesday or Wednesday, the models should figure things out as the storm system moves into the western states and allows for proper sampling to take place.

Not everyone will get snow. It is most likely for those in the Black Hills, and possible for those within the foothills. If you live on the plains you will likely pick up rain. Stay tuned for the latest as we get closer to the arrival of this storm system.

