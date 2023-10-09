Shriner’s screening helps children with bone, muscle, joint issues

Jeff VanCuren, Naja Shriners, explains the screening clinic process.
By Keith Grant
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Currently Naja Shriners helps over 500 kids with healthcare-related costs. This includes transportation and lodging for appointments at the Naja Shriners clinic in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Naja Shriners is ready to help more kids. On October 11 a doctor will screen children for bone, joint, or muscle problems. The screenings are by appointment only. Schedule an appointment at the screening clinic here in Rapid City by calling (605) 343-4279. Appointments last about 15 minutes and can be scheduled anytime between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on October 11.

Naja Shriners raises money to help children with specialty care, life cleft lips, bone, muscle, or joint problems.

For more information check out the interview above with Jeff VanCuren for more information.

