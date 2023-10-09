Sheridan Cooks - The Food Group

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Food Group seeks to alleviate childhood hunger in Sheridan County by providing nourishment to children. In this segment of Sheridan Cooks, learn more about the program, and how they partner with Papa Joe’s Produce to fulfill their mission.

To learn more about The Food Group, and to donate or volunteer go to their website foodgroupwy.org.

