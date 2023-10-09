Rapid City man named as deceased in Spearfish crash

(MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died Thursday, Oct. 5, in a two-vehicle crash 2 miles east of Spearfish, S.D.

The crash happened about 6:45 p.m. at mile marker 16. According to a release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, the man’s car was stopped on the interstate’s westbound driving lane when it was hit from behind by a pickup driven by a 20-year-old man.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, Cactus Millar, age 20, was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Nissan Altima, 39-year-old Marshall Osloond, sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

Download the KOTA First Alert Weather App today.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This building that housed Family Thrift and Albertsons Grocery Store will soon sport a new name.
Vacant Rapid City building will soon see use
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year
Main Street Square is celebrating Native American Day
The annular, or "ring of fire," solar eclipse will be visible on Oct. 14.
You’ll have to wait a long time to see the next annular eclipse after Oct. 14
A 39-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Spearfish Thursday night.
Man killed in Spearfish crash Thursday night

Latest News

More than 1,000 people head to the Haunting of Keystone for the hair-raising experience.
Get ready for the fright of your life with annual Haunting of Keystone
Trina, Carly, and Allie Bearhead, an award-winning sister trio perform on Good Morning KOTA...
Award-winning ‘Bearhead Sisters’ perform in Rapid City
Jeff VanCuren, Naja Shriners, explains the screening clinic process.
Shriner’s screening helps children with bone, muscle, joint issues
South Dakota U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson speaks to a crowd of supporters in Sioux Falls after...
Dusty Johnson went from South Dakota Republican boy wonder to the U.S. House. Is he tough enough to be the next governor?