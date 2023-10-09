Rapid City adjusts services for Native American Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Monday, Rapid City will observe Native American Day, and in doing so, adjustments will be made to city services and operations.

The Rapid City Landfill will be closed, and an adjustment to trash collection will be made. Monday’s trash collection will now be scheduled for Tuesday; on Tuesday’s collection, everything will go back to its regular schedule.

Rapid Transit System will not be running its routes on Monday as well, along with no RapidRide or Dial-A-Ride services. Operations for R-T-S will start up again on Tuesday.

Finally, both the Rapid City Public Library and City Hall’s administrative offices will also be closed for the holiday.

