Native American Day Parade celebrates culture and raises awareness for social and political issues

The Native American Day Parade today served as a platform to celebrate indigenous culture while showcasing important political and social issues.
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Native American Day Parade served to celebrate indigenous culture while showcasing important political and social issues through creatively designed floats.

According to an adviser from the Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board, the parade holds significance as it brings attention to issues within the community that might remain unknown. It’s a way to raise awareness about those social and political issues in a positive manner in an effort to spread knowledge to the public.

”You can tell who puts a lot of time into the floats and who doesn’t, the issues, so you can separate them based on what the issues are or if it’s just a presentation to the culture versus a political issue. That’s pretty much it, looking at it as far as the design and how much time and effort they’ve put into it,” said Great Plains Tribal Leader Health Boards advisor Robert Rendon.

Rendon reflected and said this was the first year the Great Plains tribal Health Board sponsored and hosted the event.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This building that housed Family Thrift and Albertsons Grocery Store will soon sport a new name.
Vacant Rapid City building will soon see use
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year
Main Street Square is celebrating Native American Day
The annular, or "ring of fire," solar eclipse will be visible on Oct. 14.
You’ll have to wait a long time to see the next annular eclipse after Oct. 14
A 39-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Spearfish Thursday night.
Man killed in Spearfish crash Thursday night

Latest News

Black Hills Powwow offers course to deepen understanding of indigenous culture and traditions
Beans was voted this weeks cutest pet of the week.
Cutest pet of the week: Beans
Sturgis Ambulance Service
Sturgis ambulance services take a stand against new VA rule
RSVP and Cornerstone Mission holding Winter clothing drive for needy.
RSVP partners with Cornerstone Mission for winter clothing drive