Marshals sign former Alabama football player

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Tuesday of last week, the Rapid City Marshals announced they would be joining the Arena Football League (AFL).

With the transition to the AFL, the Marshals also named Shon King as their new head coach. King was formally the offensive coordinator for the Billings Outlaws in the Champions Indoor Football league. During the press conference, King introduced the team’s first signee as a part of the new league, Joshua Frazier. The lineman formally played for King and Billings, and the tandem made it to the second round of the playoffs in 2022.

Frazier, a former Alabama football player, played for Nick Saban between 2014-2017. The Springdale, Arkansas, native was drafted in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Before getting the call to play for the Marshals, Frazier was planning on pursuing a career in trucking, but is happy to have gotten the opportunity to continue playing football.

“I was getting ready to go into trucking, but whenever I get a chance to continue my dream, I’m going to keep doing that,” Frazier said. “Because this is what I love to do. I been doing this since I was in the eighth grade, that’s when I first started playing football and I just fell in love with it.”

AFL Commissioner Lee Hutton was in the house on Tuesday and told KOTA Territory News he sees Rapid City as a destination spot around the league.

”I love what I would call intimate communities,” Hutton said. “Communities that really engrain their entertainment into their lifestyle. So on a Friday, for example, you hear about Friday Night Lights, I want to do something similar with this team in Rapid City...I also want to make this a destination place that when we play and they know it’s Rapid City, not only can I go see Mount Rushmore, I can also see a game.”

The Marshals season kicks off in the beginning of April and lasts through mid-July.

