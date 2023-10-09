Is leaving a voicemail archaic?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Voicemail might be a thing of the past.

While there are several different ways to communicate thanks to technology today, has leaving a voicemail become tacky?

Phone etiquette has changed over the years because of things like speech-to-text, texting, and various social media platforms to share comments and videos.

With technology evolving, the human attention span has decreased. Forbes reports the average attention span of an adult is about eight seconds. To put this in perspective, the attention span of a goldfish is nine seconds. So if you want the call back, statistics say to keep the message short.

