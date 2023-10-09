Get ready for the fright of your life with annual Haunting of Keystone

KEYSTONE, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s not enough to have one haunted house, in October Keystone becomes a haunted town.

Celebrating its sinister 13th season, the Haunting of Keystone is back for a scary good time.

People can step into the eerie and unknown with this year’s haunted holidays, wicked wonderland, and the hair-raising decade of terror.

The Haunting of Keystone is one of the city’s biggest Halloween events.

If you’re looking to join in on the fright from the other side, there are still opportunities to join the Haunting’s scream team.

“We’ve got places for scare actors, of course, that’s the bread and butter of a haunted house is the scare actors who come and actually jump out and yell boo. We’ve also got room for people who don’t want to do that, to be makeup artists, they can help with the logistics of the event, " said Gideon Oakes, administrator for the Haunting of Keystone.

The Haunting of Keystone opens Friday the 13th and runs every weekend for the rest of October.

