Cutest pet of the week: Beans

This week's cutest pet of the week was given to Beans.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This week’s cutest pet of the week is Beans. He is an eight-week-old dachshund. His fun fact is he loves cuddles, and going through the Sonic drive-thru for a treat.

Make sure to tell us the name of your pet, what kind of animal, the age, and a fun fact.

Furry friends aren’t limited to just cats and dogs, we want to see them all.

To submit your animal for the cutest pet of the week, click here.

