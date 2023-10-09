Black Hills Powwow offers course to deepen understanding of indigenous culture and traditions

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Exploring the traditions and customs of different cultures is an excellent way to expand your horizons. Saturday through Monday, at the Black Hills Powwow, there’s a course available to help you gain a deeper understanding of the indigenous culture’s dancing aspect

This course offers attendees the opportunity to gain insight into basic cultural protocols, including do’s and don’ts, explanations of Regalia, various dance styles, and historical knowledge of how it all originated

”It’s funny, everything that we’re sharing is kind of basic knowledge for people who participate in Pow Wow or Wacipi. And it’s funny to see how it’s like life-changing for other people; they feel like they understand community members better, Lakota people, and it empowers and gives them a chance to participate,” said Wacipi 101 coordinator Amy Sazue.

Sazue continues, stating that a powwow’s purpose is to honor tribal traditions, foster new friendships, and rekindle old ones. They also hold religious significance, often featuring naming and honoring ceremonies

”It’s important that our local community understands why and appreciates the beauty of powwow, beauty in song and dance, and Lakota traditions. It’s really a bridge builder, bringing people together and building community,” said Sazue.

She mentions that after people complete the course, they feel more knowledgeable and gain a better understanding of how Pow Wows works. The Wacipi 101 class will continue until Oct. 9.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.