Award-winning ‘Bearhead Sisters’ perform in Rapid City

Trina, Carly, and Allie Bearhead, an award-winning sister trio perform on Good Morning KOTA Territory.
By Keith Grant
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Bearhead Sisters, a sister trio, are members of Paul First Nation, Alberta Canada. The Bearhead Sisters auditioned on Canada’s Got Talent and won JUNOS 2023 Traditional Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year. The trio won the category for their album ‘Unbreakable.’

Trina, Carly, and Allie started singing together nearly 20 years ago. Their goal, sing for the whole world. The sisters attribute their award-winning singing to their mother. The sisters’ music is typically traditional, but they say sometimes they like to “spice it up,” mixing in contemporary lyrics.

The Bearhead Sisters will perform on Monday evening at 5:30 p.m. at Main Street Square. This is the sister’s second visit to the Black Hills. The first time they also performed traditional/contemporary music.

Check out The Bearhead Sisters perform on Good Morning KOTA Territory above.

