City offices, landfill, transit, library closed Monday for Native American day

(MGN)
By Ezra Garcia
Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In observance of Native American Day, all offices of the City of Rapid City will remain closed on Monday, October 9. As a result, there will be some adjustments to the City services and operations.

The Rapid City Landfill will also remain closed. The trash collection scheduled for Monday will take place on Tuesday, while the collections for Tuesday to Friday will remain unchanged for the entire week. Please leave the trash out until it is collected.

The Rapid Transit System will also remain closed on Monday, resulting in no RapidRide or Dial-A-Ride transit services. Transit operations will resume on Tuesday.

The Rapid City Public Library will also remain closed on Native American Day.

City Hall and all City Department administrative offices will remain closed on this day.

