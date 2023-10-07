Pixar, ESPN takes watching football to a whole new level

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There’s a whole new way to enjoy football. Last Sunday’s NFL game in London between the Falcons and the Jaguars was adapted to take place in the Toy Story universe.

To infinity and beyond for a football game like you’ve never seen before. NFL players getting the Toy Story treatment for the first ever “funday football.” An animated version of the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars simulcasted live in none other than Andy’s room from the iconic movie.

“Everybody loves Toy Story, even adults are gonna have a nostalgic factor,” said Drew Carter, an ESPN play-by-play broadcaster.

ABC’s Reena Roy got an inside look at how exactly the magic happens at the ESPN headquarters.

“It is new innovative technology,” said Michael Szykowny, ESPN Senior Director of Animation, Graphics Innovation & Production Design. “This is the most fun project I’ve ever worked on in my 40 years of doing this.”

The games three hosts also got suited up and ready to call the play-by-play. Their facial expressions were even calibrated for their personalized avatars. This all made with the help from Pixar over the last few months.

“Now that I’ve seen myself animated I think that its really super cool and I think that will hopefully inspire a lot of kids,” said Pepper Persley, an ESPN reporter.

“We’re not talking to a normal audience,” said Booger McFarland, an ESPN play-by-play broadcaster. “We’re talking to parents, but kids mostly, trying to bring them into the game.”

When it comes to the actual game play, there’s a team tracking the players on the field in real time turning them into animated ones in a control room. The NHL also recently entered this virtual world, and the masterminds behind it all are hoping to keep this going with other sports.

“Alternative broadcasts are really important for audience expansion and bringing younger viewers into our world,” Szykowny said.

