Black Hills National Forest to conduct prescribed burn

CUSTER, S.D. (KOTA) - The Hell Canyon Ranger District, located in the Black Hills National Forest, has announced plans to conduct a prescribed fire project called Anti-horse between October 9-11, 2023. This is subject to change depending on weather conditions. The aim is to reduce hazardous fuels on National Forest System (NFS) lands.

The project area is situated approximately 18 miles west of Custer, SD, or 2 miles northwest of Jewel Cave National Monument. The current unit includes Dead Horse Flats and Dead Horse Spring. Forest visitors and hunters should avoid the area during this time. Smoke will be visible for several miles, and it may affect visibility along Highway 16 west of Custer.

Crews have been preparing perimeter lines on this project for the past few years so fire equipment and personnel can safely implement the project to meet land management objectives. Reducing future fire intensity by consuming leftover dead and down material from the Jasper fire in 2000 is a primary goal of the prescribed fire. “By removing these fuels, wildfires will not burn as aggressively in a treated area,” said Todd Hoover, Hell Canyon Fire Management Officer, Black Hills National Forest. “This gives firefighters increased suppression opportunities to safely and effectively engage a wildfire incident.”

Prescribed fire is a crucial strategy for reducing surface fuel loading and protecting private property and homes against unplanned wildland fires. It also helps in fire suppression tactics and strategies. Moreover, it encourages new growth in forage for wildlife and cattle, maintains various plant and animal species that depend on periodic fire, minimizes the spread of pest insects, removes unwanted species that threaten native species, and recycles nutrients back into the soil.

Prescribed fire specialists evaluate current and predicted environmental conditions against the burn plans’ criteria before deciding to burn on a given day. These burn plans have 21 different elements, including goals and objectives, prescription (weather and fire behavior), holding plans, and contingency planning. The prescribed burn will not be ignited unless the conditions meet the criteria outlined in the burn plans.

For more information on the Black Hills National Forest, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills.

