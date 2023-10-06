A weekend event celebrating Native American culture, colors, and heritage

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 35th Annual Black Hills Pow Wow officially kicks off Friday at the monument. The event is a showcase of the rich cultures, vibrant colors, and enduring heritage of Native American communities.

The Great Plains Tribal Leader Health Board has been preparing for months for this weekend’s events. The board’s communications director says their focus is on conveying the indigenous story through games and dancing. It’s their way of demonstrating to the community and tourists that the indigenous heritage lives on today.

“You know, we’re real people, we’re authentic. You know, sometimes we’re in powwow gear, sometimes we’re in suits and ties. Being able to provide an accurate representation of modern-day indigenous people is important,” said Great Plains Tribal Leader Health Board communication director Brandon Ecoffey.

It’s a way to celebrate Native American culture, and history, and bring families together. The community engagement coordinator says it’s something that’s been silenced and taken away from them for far too long.

“With that type of culture, you know, there was this fear that the Indian would rise up, so they would start to take things away from us, such as our cultural identities, just our way of life,” Great Plains Tribal Leader Health Board event coordinator Rae Rowland.

The Black Hills Pow Wow starts tomorrow at the monument and features a fashion show with a former Miss Universe and Miss Canada.

