Now is the time to start prepping for winter

Winter is approaching and now is the time to start prepping.
Winter is approaching and now is the time to start prepping.(Adrian Carbajal)
By Adrian Carbajal
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The start of fall has already brought lower temperatures and cooler winds, and it’s just a matter of time before the snowflakes start to fly. So now is the best time to make sure your snow blower is ready for the winter months.

Brown Small Engine Repair has seen a surge in snow blower service requests, and with machines sitting in the garage since last Winter, the shop owner has some advice for homeowners.

“Snow blowers are pretty obvious when they’re not working right,” said owner Bill Koser.

“An engine might start surging on you or something like that. And that’s just typically a sign of old fuel in the carburetor or it’s been sitting around for a while. So, I always just recommend even during the Summer to fire them up and run them. It’s all about preparation. Again, just don’t wait till the last minute.”

Koser also advises people to keep fresh fuel in their snow blowers, as well as check their oil and make sure all the bolts are tight to ensure it’s ready when the snow falls.

KOTA TV YouTube promo

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Providers like Little Owl's are in danger of cutting back their services because of lack of...
Childcare providers may soon have to close their doors
Teens part of the Mitchell Baseball Team Rape Allegations
Mitchell baseball players plead not guilty in court
While the storm was spread over three days (Oct. 3-5, 2013), some communities took a week or...
A look back at the storm that brought western South Dakota to a halt: Atlas Part 1
With the blizzard hitting early in October, there was heavy damage to many trees.
A look back at the devastation The Great Blizzard of 2013 brought: Atlas Part 2
Casino robbed at knifepoint by unknown male

Latest News

WAVI organization helps domestic violence survivors to feel the music again
While the storm was spread over three days (Oct. 3-5, 2013), some communities took a week or...
How Winter Storm Atlas brought change and improvement to Western South Dakota : Atlas Part 3
This building that housed Family Thrift and Albertsons Grocery Store will soon sport a new name.
Vacant Rapid City building will soon see use
A previous year Black Hills Pow Wow.
A weekend event celebrating Native American culture, colors, and heritage