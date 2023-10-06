New construction on 5th Street will result in a median

The Block 5 construction will cause a partial road closure
By Madison Newman
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There is new construction near downtown on 5th Street that will affect the flow of traffic once the Block 5 project is complete.

Llyod Construction is currently working in the middle of 5th Street to create a median. The project will take about a week to complete and will affect the way traffic comes out of the parking garage and alley flows. The new median will now restrict people who want to turn left coming out of the area, resulting in people being unable to drive north.

”We’ve determined that access to the building itself and from the alley south of the building would cause a hazard, and people crossing too many lanes of traffic to go northbound out of the building,” said Roger Hall, Rapid City engineer.

Construction should be done on that median on Thursday, Oct. 12, and the construction barriers should be removed from the area on Friday, Oct. 13.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

