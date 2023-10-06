Man killed in Spearfish crash Thursday night

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 39-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 Thursday night, about two miles east of Spearfish.

The crash happened about 6:45 p.m. at mile marker 16. According to a release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, the man’s car was stopped on the interstate’s westbound driving lane when it was hit from behind by a pickup driven by a 20-year-old man.

The car driver was declared at the scene. His name is being withheld pending notification of the family. The pickup driver was not injured.

