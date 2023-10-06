Longer court cases puts a strain on jail bed space

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Madison Newman
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While violent crime trials take longer to try, simple cases also take up more time in court, and that’s leading to overcrowding in the Pennington County Jail.

Homicide cases normally take up to 2 years from start to finish, but those cases are not the only ones taking longer periods of time, which creates a space issue at the jail. Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller said that even though the jail runs at or near full capacity, the jail will always have space for new offenders, which is attributed to the strain on bed space in the jail.

“As a sheriff and as law enforcement, we don’t have any say in how long it takes to process somebody through the court process. So however long it takes, what the attorneys need, what the court process needs to be, other individuals handle that, but it does have an impact on jail bed space,” Mueller said.

However, due to collaboration between the legal system and law enforcement, the court processes are moving faster now.

“We work really really well together with the systems we do have. We’re very blessed to have law enforcement, with the chief of police, and the sheriff, and the presiding judge, everyone works really collaboratively together to solve problems when they come up. I think that’s why we’re starting to move things more quickly through the system now. I mean I think what you’re seeing is the best that our system can offer,” said Pennington County State’s Attorney Lara Roetzel.

According to Mueller, the jail will undergo expansions and renovations, but they are currently only in the planning phase of that project.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teens part of the Mitchell Baseball Team Rape Allegations
Mitchell baseball players plead not guilty in court
While the storm was spread over three days (Oct. 3-5, 2013), some communities took a week or...
A look back at the storm that brought western South Dakota to a halt: Atlas Part 1
Providers like Little Owl's are in danger of cutting back their services because of lack of...
Childcare providers may soon have to close their doors
Casino robbed at knifepoint by unknown male
The Missouri Department of Corrections granted the early release for Gypsy Blanchard.
Gypsy Blancharde granted early release date, state announces

Latest News

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
Longer court cases puts a strain on jail bed space
Freeze
Frost or freeze likely tonight with some flurries in the northern hills
Oh, so good! And so easy to make!
In the Kitchen with Eric Gardner - Sausage and Pea Pasta
Oh, so good! And so easy to make!
In the Kitchen with Eric Gardner - Sausage and Pea Pasta