“Let Freedom Read” theme for 2023 Banned Books Week challenges book publishing

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - “Let Freedom Read”, the theme for the 2023 Banned Books Week, is an initiative started in 1982 to highlight the need to have open and free access to information. This national observance began out of the need to bring attention to the growing restrictions on children’s books despite a harsh political climate and the banning of more books that target people of color. A new study shows the need for diverse books in schools and how one local author is taking action by exercising her freedom to write.

For more than 40 years, Banned Books Week has made every attempt at capturing what’s at stake when we ban books and restrict student reading. According to the American Library Association, what’s at stake is a diminished quality of education and gaps in knowledge for young learners. Let Freedom Read the theme this year is a way to elevate the need for protection against racial censoring of children’s books in schools. Kyle Zimmer, President & CEO, of First Book Research & Insights, says, “Diversity is essential for kids in the stories they read.”

According to the Census Data, “37% of the population consists of people of color, and children’s book publishing has not kept on pace.” Zimmer says she was first made aware of the lack of multicultural books by educators. “They knew that their children would be more engaged in reading, more engaged in the books if they reflected their own lives, and their own families, cultures, and races.”

The First Book study says school libraries with diverse books saw students’ reading scores increase, “The collective reading for the kids in those classrooms jumped by 4 hours and we also saw an academic bounce, those kids’ scores jumped 3% points over the expected national averages and the results of those academic successes were even stronger for the kids who were struggling the most with reading in school.” A South Dakota author Jesse Rencountre says reading left her less self-assured, “being a minority child myself years ago, opening a book and seeing a character that did not look like me, I couldn’t relate to it. Ok, I thought maybe we are not good enough to be these characters, subconsciously I used to feel less than.”

Rencountre, a former school counselor who is now working on her 6th published book says freedom begins with expression. “This looks like my grandma and grandpa. I want to normalize that whether you are a minority kid or not, I want to normalize seeing characters in books that have brown skin and long hair, I just want to have that diversity,” says Rencountre.

And Lakota Librarian, Anita Comeau, who manages the Prairie Edge Bookstore says she makes a point to offer a historical catalog of the native experience, “Hardly anybody knows about the culture here, I’ve worked with a lot of people of Rapid City that didn’t know anything about Indians and they have 9 reservations in this state. You can’t take away the history here. Read a book with an open mind and try to get an understanding of what’s going on.”

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.