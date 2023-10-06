Indigenous women veterans forge strong bonds as warriors

By Keith Grant
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Lakota Women Warriors, a group of Indigenous women veterans formed in 2014. Originally, the group was made up of veterans from the tribes of South Dakota. More women rallied behind the empowerment of the group which now includes women from tribes across the United States.

Kella With Horn and Marilee Spotted Wolf, both Lakota Woman Warriors, explained that women warriors have been a part of tribes for generations. With Horn described a wall honoring the people who fought at The Battle of Big Horn, among the many names are women warriors.

The Lakota Women Warriors with other veterans will participate in their own grand entry at the Black Hills Powwow on October 6 starting at 6 p.m.

Keep up with the Lakota Women Warriors on their Facebook page.

For more information check out the interview from Good Morning KOTA Territory above.

